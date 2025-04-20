Prince Andrew makes hasty entrance as he avoids media amid Easter gathering

In a shocking reunion, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson made a joint appearance at the Easter Sunday service at Windsor Castle, marking a rare public outing together just months after missing the Royal Family's Christmas celebrations at Sandringham.
It is important to mention the Duke and Duchess of York have remained on good terms despite their divorce in 1996.
They were spotted arriving at St George's Chapel alongside other senior royals for the traditional Easter Mattins' service.
Interestingly, Prince Andrew made a swift entrance into the Chapel, avoiding cameras while Sarah aka Fergie stayed outside engaging in conversation with Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence, as per GB News.
The couple's appearance was quite notable given their absence from high-profile royal events.
Their decision to skip last Christmas' celebrations came amid scrutiny over Prince Andrew's association with controversial businessman Yang Tengbo, who has been linked to espionage allegations.
