Prince Louis special milestone reduces Kate Middleton ‘to tears’

Kate Middleton is understood to be getting emotional as a crucial milestone is fast-approaching for her youngest son.

The Princess of Wales has always been seen as doting mother to all her three children she shares with Prince William, but many have noticed a slightly deeper affections Kate has for Prince Louis.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s sibling is set to hit a big milestone in the coming few days. Louis will be celebrating his seventh birthday on Wednesday, 23 April.

However, as the youngest child is far from being a toddler, royal correspondent Jennie Bond believes that Kate would be going through ‘mixed emotions’.

“Being the youngest is often something of a privilege. You get away with a lot more and you are that little bit special as the lastborn,” Bond told The Mirror.

“Catherine probably lets Louis run wild more than she did with Georg,” she explained, adding that Kate and William are “very experienced parents”.

Bond also mentioned that future king and Queen “love all three kids equally” but “probably in different ways”.

“George because he’s the firstborn and has a destiny to fulfil, Charlotte because she’s the only girl, and Louis because he’s the youngest.”

Previously, Kate expressed during a royal engagement at Surrey visiting a maternity unit that she feels like it was “yesterday” when Louis was still a baby.

“I keep thinking Louis is a baby, but he’s a big boy now,” she said, while meeting mothers and their newborns.

While the mother of three would be proud and happy, she will understandably also be going through nostalgia watching her son grow up so fast.