 
close
Thursday April 17, 2025
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

BTS' Jin drops first solo tour dates ahead of new album 'Echo'

BTS star Jin has announced the dates for his first ever solo tour set to kick off in June

By Hollywood Desk
|
April 17, 2025
The tour will hit Goyang, South Korea, Japan, and the United States
The tour will hit Goyang, South Korea, Japan, and the United States

Jin is hitting the road solo.

Just days after announcing his upcoming album Echo, BTS star Jin has officially unveiled the dates for his first-ever solo world tour, as confirmed by Billboard.

Titled the #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR — a nod to his full name, Kim Seok-jin — the global trek will span nine cities with two-night stops in each. 

The tour a kicks off June 28-29 in Goyang, South Korea, before heading to Chiba and Osaka in Japan. From there, Jin brings the tour stateside, making stops in California, Texas, Florida, and New Jersey, before wrapping up in London and Amsterdam this August.

The announcement comes on the heels of major solo momentum for the BTS vocalist. His sophomore album Echo drops May 16 and follows his 2024 debut, Happy

RUNSEOKJIN EP TOUR dates

Here are the dates for Jin's upcoming tour: 

  • June 28-29: Goyang, Korea @ Goyang Auxiliary Stadium
  • July 5-6: Chiba, Japan @ Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall 4-6
  • July 12-13: Osaka, Japan @ Kyocera Dome Osaka
  • July 17-18: Anaheim, California @ Honda Center
  • July 22-23: Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center
  • July 26-27: Tampa, Florida @ Amalie Arena
  • July 30-31: Newark, New Jersey @ Prudential Center
  • Aug. 5-6: London, U.K. @ The O2
  • Aug. 9-10: Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome 