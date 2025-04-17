BTS' Jin drops first solo tour dates ahead of new album 'Echo'

The tour will hit Goyang, South Korea, Japan, and the United States

Jin is hitting the road solo.

Just days after announcing his upcoming album Echo, BTS star Jin has officially unveiled the dates for his first-ever solo world tour, as confirmed by Billboard.

Titled the #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR — a nod to his full name, Kim Seok-jin — the global trek will span nine cities with two-night stops in each.

The tour a kicks off June 28-29 in Goyang, South Korea, before heading to Chiba and Osaka in Japan. From there, Jin brings the tour stateside, making stops in California, Texas, Florida, and New Jersey, before wrapping up in London and Amsterdam this August.

The announcement comes on the heels of major solo momentum for the BTS vocalist. His sophomore album Echo drops May 16 and follows his 2024 debut, Happy.

RUNSEOKJIN EP TOUR dates

Here are the dates for Jin's upcoming tour:

