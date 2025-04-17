Serena Williams finally breaks silence on Super Bowl Halftime dance controversy

Serena Williams responds to speculation Super Bowl Halftime cameo aimed at ex Drake

Serena Williams clears the air surrounding her 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show cameo performance.

The former professional tennis player's performance on Kendrick Lamar's track Not Like Us had lapped up attention as it was speculated to be a dig at her ex, Drake.

The 43-year-old in a recent interview with Time published Wednesday, April 16 rejected the authenticity of any such claim.

The Grand Slam Champion vehemently uttered, "Absolutely not."

Williams continued, "I would never do that."

She, in fact, expressed sadness over the fact that people could think like that.

One of the greatest tennis players of all time acknowledged that she understands how people can really jump to conclusions and respects this fact.

However, she clearly shut down any such rumours.

For the unversed, the famed athlete recently revealed why she held back from taking an autograph from Taylor Swift for her daughter – a die-hard Swiftie.

The former sportsman simply couldn't bring herself to request the Cruel Summer crooner for any such thing as the Eras Tour hitmaker was being publicly bullied.

Previously also Williams had expressed support to Travis Kelce's girlfriend after the video of the incident had gone viral.