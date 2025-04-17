Prince Harry mocks Prince William with intentional stunt amid title row

Prince Harry appears to be poking the proverbial bear with his deliberate attempt to mock his brother Prince William, following ongoing threat to his royal titles.

King Charles’ two sons have not been on speaking terms since Harry released his bombshell memoir, Spare, and disrespecting the royal family in many other public remarks.

However, Harry’s latest stunt had left the future King “fuming” at Palace aides and a royal expert claims that it was a deliberate attempt from the Duke of Sussex to annoy his brother.

Following his ‘disappointing’ two-day legal proceeding regarding UK police protection, Harry met with war soldiers in Ukraine in a surprise visit last week.

Meanwhile, sources shared that the Prince of Wales is livid at officials for blocking him to visit the war-torn country despite expressing his interest in doing so. Kensington Palace had urged him against the travel due to security.

“That’s the kind of thing that would absolutely infuriate William,” Editor-at-Large of Mail on Sunday, Charlotte Griffiths, told GB News.

“Harry does get away with things that William simply can’t. The other day, William went to Estonia because he couldn’t go to Ukraine. He obviously wanted to go to Ukraine, but he couldn’t for security reasons,” she continued.

“And I’m sure Harry I mean, he must plan these things. He must plan them to annoy his brother. I can’t help but think it’s deliberate. I honestly can’t see it any other way.”

The insider claims about William came at the heels of speculations that William is now actively making efforts to remove titles from Harry and Meghan Markle. The reports suggested that if King Charles was not willing to do so, William would do so when he becomes king.

As Harry's 'Duke of Sussex' title came under threat, it is possible that he wanted to send William a reminder of the things that he can get away with.

“For all this talk about spare Harry grumbles that he was ‘the spare’ but William has found it so frustrating, and has done all his life, that Harry gets special treatment he’s never had,” the expert explained.

She also claimed that William does get “furious” over the “little things” Harry was allowed to do and the Duke is well-aware of that fact.

It’s not above siblings to get petty when things don’t go their way. And, while Harry’s sole intention may not to be mock his estranged brother, it would please him if the stunt achieved that too.