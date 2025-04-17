Bobby Brown criticises Britney Spears over cover of song ‘My Prerogative’

Bobby Brown on Britney Spears’ ‘My Prerogative’ cover

Bobby Brown is setting the record straight—and he’s not sugarcoating a thing. The R&B icon made it crystal clear that he’s not a fan of Britney Spears’ 2004 rendition of his hit song My Prerogative, and let’s just say, his reaction was about as subtle as a mic drop.

“Britney Spears butchered My Prerogative,” Brown bluntly told Shannon Sharpe on the latest episode of the Club Shay Shay podcast, during a chat about cover songs.

And when it comes to his tolerance level for musical remakes? Apparently, that one hit a sour note.

“Teddy Riley produced it. But that was a butchering. I couldn’t take it,” he added, clearly still feeling the sting two decades later.

Sharpe jumped in to remind him that, well, Brown did approve the cover. But Bobby was quick to clarify his reasoning.

“I cleared it, only because it was Britney Spears!” he shouted with a laugh, suggesting he expected something a little more... magical.

Spears’ version dropped in 2004 during her whirlwind marriage to Kevin Federline, and it landed as one of three new tracks on her Greatest Hits: My Prerogative compilation.

Although Brown credited Teddy Riley with producing it, the cover was actually helmed by Swedish duo Bloodshy & Avant, as per Page Six.

Looking back, Brown admitted the experience taught him a pretty valuable lesson when it comes to his music being reimagined.

“I gotta hear it [to clear it] because you don’t know what these kids will say these days,” he said.

And in true Bobby fashion, he wrapped it up with a gem, “These kids say some s–t that… you don’t want your song associated with it.”