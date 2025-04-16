Buckingham Palace issues statement after Meghan Markle's new honour

The King Charles III's office released a picture of hardworking Princess Anne with a message amid Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle's prominent spotlight moment.

The royal family's official Instagram account shared a post about an important event at the Palace on Wednesday, showing King Charles III's sister performing a royal duty.

The Palace stated: "Congratulation to everyone who received their honours from The Princess Royal at today's Investiture ceremonies!"

The statement comes hours after Meghan Markle received an invitation to a major global event.

The Duchess of Sussex is set to leave Montecito without her husband Prince Harry as she is due in New York City on April 23 for an important summit alongside Ryan Reynolds and Demi Moore and other influential figures.

Meghan will join "the world's most influential people" at the fifth-annual TIME100 summit. However, it is not currently known if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend the gala, which will take place the following day on April 24.