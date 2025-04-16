Kelly Clarkson recalls horrible incident: 'Embarrassing'

Kelly Clarkson spills beans on 'wild wardrobe malfunction'

Kelly Clarkson, the host of her eponymous talk show, revealed an embarrassing moment she experienced on stage.

The American Idol winner, who is done with hosting her show and wants to quit now, recalled that one time when she had a 'shocking wardrobe malfunction'.

The discussion occurred during the conversation that the 42-year-old had with Nick Jonas, who had made appearance along with his co-actor Adrienne Warren to talk about his Broadway show, The Last Five Years.

The Miss Independent crooner explained that once on the tour the clip on her skirt broke and it dropped; she mentioned that she was 'commando'.

Shocked Warren enquired, "Did you keep singing?" to which Clarkson responded with a 'yes'.

Apparently, the wardrobe malfunction wasn't the only issue she had faced that night. The mother of two had also 'stepped on glass' on the same night.

However, Clarkson shared how she coped with all of this, "It happens though, and you just to keep swimming (sic)."

For the unversed, the Stronger hitmaker had recently disappeared from her long-running show before returning to the show and celebrating its 1000th episode.