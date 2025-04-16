'Snow White' remake prohibited in Lebanon over Gal Gadot’s casting

Disney’s live-action Snow White remake has reportedly been banned from playing in cinemas in Lebanon due to Israeli actress Gal Gadot in the movie.

A representative for Beirut-based Middle East distributor Italia Films, which handles Disney titles in the region, told Variety that Gal has long been on Lebanon’s “Israel boycott list” and that no movie in which she stars has ever been released in the country.

The ban was ordered by Lebanon’s Interior Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar, according to local newspaper An-Nahar via Deadline.

Gal, who stars as the Evil Queen in Snow White, has been a prominent supporter of Israel since October 7.

During an impassioned speech at the Anti-Defamation League’s summit in 2024, the actress stated, “Never did I imagine that on the streets of the United States, and different cities around the world, we would see people not condemning Hamas, but celebrating, justifying and cheering on a massacre of Jews.”

It is pertinent to mention that Lebanon previously banned other Gal’s other movies like Death On The Nile and Wonder Woman from screening in the country due to the actress’ ties to Israel.

Meanwhile, the Italia Films rep added, “Snow White has not been banned in Kuwait.”