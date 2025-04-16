Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick 'awkward' interaction amid feud rumours decoded

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick's awkward interaction at Another Simple Favor's press tour has been analyzed recently.

A Simple Favor's remake's promotions are in full swing, but everything about the movie is embroiled in controversy.

The release of a new poster and a new trailer – with the comments section turned off – and recent public appearance of Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick, all are scandal-hit.

The short interaction of the Age of Adaline star and Up in the Air actress at the London special screening of the film Tuesday, April 15 caught the attention of body language expert.

Judy James told Daily Mail that the 37-year-old and the 39-year-old showed 'signs of awkwardness' as the two posed together at the Ham Yard Hotel after wrapping up a photocall earlier in the morning at Corinthia Hotel.

The body language professional explained to the outlet that the Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants and Twilight alums lacked 'synchronization' and exhibited signs of awkwardness or self consciousness'.

James mentioned that the poses of Lively and Kendrick at the red-carpet events were 'rigid-looking'.

The expert also revealed that it appears from the photos of the event that Ryan Reynolds' wife is putting in more effort to look 'happy and amiable' seemingly to 'visually deny rumours' of the ongoing rift.

It is pertinent to note that the previous premiere of the film at SXSW in Austin, Texas had initially sparked 'beef' rumours between the two lead actresses.