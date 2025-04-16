Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick ditch SXSW beef rumours at ‘Another Simple Favor’ event

Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively at ‘Another Simple Favor’ event

It looks like Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively are putting on a united front—at least for the cameras.

The duo, who star in the upcoming sequel Another Simple Favour, cozied up for photos at a London photocall on Tuesday, just weeks after their awkward red carpet moment sparked rumors of tension.

Held at the Corinthia London hotel with the London Eye gleaming in the background, the event had all the right ingredients for a fashionable truce.

Kendrick, 39, turned heads in a bold red vest and matching skirt combo, finished off with glittery gold pumps and soft, voluminous waves.

Lively, 37, kept it classy in a black cardigan with gold trim, a black skirt, tights, and sleek knee-high boots—topped off with preppy accessories and a relaxed half-up hairstyle.

The actresses not only posed for photos together but were also spotted having what looked like a genuinely cheerful chat. They later joined other cast and crew members for group photos, rounding out a day that felt more “besties in London” than “cold shoulders in Austin.”

Of course, it’s hard to forget the SXSW moment that had fans raising eyebrows.

When asked on the red carpet about reuniting with Lively for the sequel to their 2018 hit A Simple Favor, Kendrick gave a less-than-enthusiastic “Oh, you know …” before making a swift exit.

Meanwhile, Lively was all smiles, telling the same outlet it was “the best” and that she was “so happy.”

During the film’s screening in Austin, the pair didn’t take any solo shots together and were seated separately—adding fuel to the buzz.

But at least for now, the London photoshoot suggests the vibe has shifted.

Whether it’s genuine friendship or good old fashioned PR magic, the smiles were there, the outfits were fabulous, and the sequel’s press train rolls on with a little sparkle and a lot of speculation.