Meghan ‘relieves’ King tensions with unexpected move despite ongoing rift

Meghan ‘relieves’ King tensions with special gesture despite ongoing rift

Meghan Markle seemingly made an unexpected gesture for her father-in-law King Charles despite their ongoing rift.

The monarch and his younger son, Prince Harry, are reportedly still distant and have not spoken since the Duke of Sussex made an urgent dash after hearing of his father’s cancer diagnosis last year.

While the King continues his treatment, pals of Harry revealed that the Duke has called and texted his father several times but all of them have been ignored. In a bid to placate the situation for the father and son, Meghan stepped in as she sent a personalised basket of As Ever products in what appears to be a peace offering.

The Duchess of Sussex launched her lifestyle brand earlier this month and her collection was reported sold out within hours. According to royal expert Ian Pelham Turner, this is Meghan’s way of extending an olive branch despite her grievances.

“I understand how she may not feel respected still, but tiny gestures like this are her way of showing compassion for what the king is going through and helping to rebuild bridges between Prince William, Prince Harry and the king,” he told Fox News Digital.

He noted that “conciliatory gifts from the hostess with the mostess could shine.”

Meanwhile, journalist Helena Chard pointed out that it may be a while before it is confirmed that Meghan’s gift was received by the King.

Regardless of how good or bad the gift is to the King, Chard suggested that Charles will be “relieved that his daughter-in-law is trying to keep the wolves from the door”.

While this sounds hopeful that the rift between the Sussexes and the royals may finally begin to thaw, Chard said that "this will be a fleeting thought as it’s business as usual for the king.”