Taylor Swift receives important acting advise from Tyra Banks

Taylor Swift and Idris Elba may star in 'The BodyGuard'

Taylor Swift gets an approval from Tyra Banks to star in forthcoming remake of 1992 romance film, The Bodyguard.

According to the People magazine, on April 11, it was announced that a new version of Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner hit film was in development, with Sam Wrench, who the director he Taylor Swift: Eras Tour concert movie.

While discussing the film on Today with Jenna & Friends, guest co-host Banks expressed her excitement for the movie as she shared her view about the cast.

"I think Taylor Swift, 'cause business and commerce, art she would freakin' sell like crazy,” she enthused. "But, okay, I'm just gonna be real, I'm a Black girl, it was Whitney Houston as a Black girl, Kevin Costner as a White man. What if we flipped it and it was Taylor Swift and Idris Elba? Hot!"

The film is based on a singer Rachel Marron, whose life turn dangerous because of a stalker, so she hires a former secret service agent named Frank Farmer as her security. The popstar eventually falls in love with her bodyguard.

Swift and Elba had previously worked together. Elba had a clip of his voice sampled on Swift’s song London Boy from her 2019 album Lover.

The duo had also starred in the 2019 movie musical Cats, along with James Corden, Judi Dench, Rebel Wilson, Jason Derulo and Jennifer Hudson.

In a previous interview with Variety about Cats, Elba gushed about working with Swift, saying, "Taylor was great. Her and I had a lot of work to do together, and she was amazing."