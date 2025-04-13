Benson Boone expresses gratitude after Coachella debut

Benson Boone reflected on his unbelievable experience after sharing the stage with legendary guitarist Brian May during his Coachella debut.

Expressing deep gratitude for his fans, crew, managers, friends, family and rock band Queen’s member, the Cry singer went on to thank all the supporters in an emotional Instagram post on Saturday, April 12,

"This show is by far and easily the biggest production I have ever been a part of," he began writing in the caption of a photo of himself captured during the 2025 musical festival. "The work, dedication, and time to build and see out something like this is near unfathomable."

The In The Stars singer added he is "so proud: to have been a part of the show before gushing over to May, 77.

"You are easily one of the most legendary musicians of all time and I cannot thank you enough for coming out," he says of May, whose appearance at Boone's set marked his first since he got a "minor stroke" seven months ago.

:I can’t wait to come back to Coachella next weekend, thank you for having me, and thank you for everything you do even if it’s just a simple stream," he Boone, 22, added before concluding the heartfelt caption.

During his first ever Coachella gig on Friday, April 11, Boone performed Queen's 1975 hit Bohemian Rhapsody with May.

Clad in his signature sparkly outfit, Boone also shocked fans with live stunts and closed his show with his own hit single, Beautiful Things.