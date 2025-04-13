'A Minecraft movie' director addresses ongoing controversy over film

Jason Momoa's action adventure breaks record of 'Super Mario Bros. Movie'

Jason Momoa and Jack Black starrer A Minecraft Movie has taken over the box office by a storm.

However, this immense craziness has also managed to bring in some controversy.

Reportedly, a certain scene in the film involving a chicken jockey gauged some strong reaction from the audiences watching it in cinemas.

The scene led the viewers bursting into laughter, clapping, and cheering. Some movie lovers even threw popcorns while watching the film in theatres, eventually leading the police to intrude and control the situation.

Some cinemas tried to prohibit this kind of behaviour labelling it as disrespectful and disruptive.

Directed Jarred Hess has finally reacted to the controversy and defended the audiences’ reaction.

Hess says that he is having a total blast seeing new videos from the movie theatres every day.

In conversation with the New York Times, he added, "Just the fact that people are making memories at the movies – that's what it's all about.”

Jarred expressed that he never expected this level of passion and craziness from the fans.

"No-one's going to get hurt from popcorn”, he said.

To defend the whole situation, the 45-year-old filmmaker explained, "Look, when I go to the movies with my kids, it's like a popcorn massacre that happens and they're not throwing anything, but it ends up on the ground regardless."

A Minecraft Movie has broken the record for the highest-grossing film based on video game, dethroning Super Mario Bros. Movie.