Prince Harry offers peace talks to William, Kate with special gesture

Prince Harry seemingly sent a message of peace to his estranged brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton with a special gesture made during his headline-making UK trip.

Express reported that the Duke of Sussex chose his stay location quite near to the Prince and Princess of Wales' home, which could be an 'olive branch' to the royal couple amid the feud.

Harry stayed at the five-star hotel, Coworth Park Hotel, in Ascot, Berkshire, which is located near the future King and Queen's Adelaide Cottage.

The former working royal's close business friend claimed that his "accommodation decision, which was relayed to Wills and Kate through security services, was seen as a potential olive branch to make peace after so many years estranged."

King Charles' youngest son is "keen to try to salvage some kind of relationship or even reopen dialogue" amid the never-ending feud.

It is pertinent to note that despite Harry's possible peace talk offer, he did not meet his cancer-stricken father and upset brother William.

The source added, "They have not had any full-length conversations or discussions since they had some time together around the Queen’s passing."

"And some of us saw Harry being so close to his brother as a gesture of saying 'hey I am here, close by... what about us trying to work things out?'" an insider stated.

However, Harry's pals believe that the Prince of Wales might not be able to trust his brother again after the bombshell claims of the Duke and his wife Meghan Markle made on public platforms against the royal family.