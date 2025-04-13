Buckingham Palace issues key update about King Charles travel plans

King Charles and Queen Camilla are looking forward to a busy year as the Buckingham Palace made a crucial about the monarchs.

After concluding the successful four-day visit to Italy on Thursday, Charles and Camilla will be taking part in a number of State Visits as the King continues his cancer treatment, a palace spokesman confirmed.

While there was no specific mention of which countries the monarch would be visiting next, the implication was that Charles would be exercising his soft power in order to maintain peace in the European region.

Charles was recently involved in diplomatic meetings after a disastrous meeting between US President Trump and Ukraine President Zelenskyy at the White House in February caused concerns.

Following the incident, Charles met with Zelenskyy to express his support. He also met with Canada’s former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to address concerns regarding Trumps remarks for the country. The King later also made visits to Scotland and Ireland.

“His Majesty cares very much about all of the countries where he has the privilege of being King and Head of State,” the spokesperson told GB News.

"He’s always supported Canada - there is nothing new in that. What could perhaps otherwise be simply be seen as normal expressions of support do seem to be being noticed a little more.”

They continued, “But showing support for Canada is something he’s always done and that he will continue to do.”

It is possible that the next State Visit for Charles and Camilla would be Canada. Previous reports also suggest that the King had been willing to fly to the country but those plans were put on hold following his cancer diagnosis.