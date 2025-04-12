Katie Thurston feels shattered after shocking diagnosis

Katie Thurston, bold and charismatic woman who captured hearts as The Bachelorette, is currently facing a challenging period of her life that left her completely shattered.

The 34-year-old star shared that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer, a life-altering revelation.

Katie revealed that her breast cancer has spread to her liver, making it stage 4. However, she was set to begin chemotherapy, but after some of her tests, the doctors discovered that her cancer is HER2-negative.

But now, the actress is able to start a different treatment plan that’s a better fit for her.

The actress shared in an Instagram video: "Imagine you are 24 hours away from starting your first chemotherapy treatment, you have a port installed, you have a chemo bag ready to go, and then you get a call from your doctor that says, ‘Hold on' ...

"...Why’s this important? Because of the type of cancer I have, this actually allows for an alternative treatment plan. This means no chemo. I now have the option to do hormone-blocking therapy instead of chemotherapy.”

"I’ll be taking a drug called Kisqali, which is a targeted oral therapy, Letrozole, which is an anti-estrogen pill, and Zoladex, which is a once-a-month shot that will shut down my ovaries and help reduce estrogen. The current approach that we’re taking is going to give me the best chance at long-term control with less side effects," she explained.

Katie Thurston acknowledged that chemotherapy might be a possibility in the future. She explained that if her current treatment stops working or if the cancer begins to grow again, chemo will be an option they revisit.