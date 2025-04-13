Prince Harry plans 'Spare 2' after royal family shatters UK dream

Prince Harry seemingly creates new tension for King Charles after shocking details are unveiled amid the ongoing security case.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex appeared for a two-day hearing in London court, where he appealed to oversee a decision related to downsizing his security following the Sussexes' royal exit.

As per the Telegraph, Harry was seen visibly unhappy when confidential evidence was presented to him privately in the court.

In conversation with the newspaper after his exit from the Royal Courts of Justice, the former working royal said, "People would be shocked by what's being held back."

Harry said that his "worst fears have been confirmed by the whole legal disclosure in this case and that's really sad."

It has been also said that the father-of-two believes the decision regarding taking away official security was to force him and his wife Meghan Markle from quitting royal life.

However, Buckingham Palace denied any of such happening.

Now, an insider told The Sun that the Duke of Sussex might be planning to pen another tell-all book, seemingly a new tension for the cancer-stricken King Charles.

"There’s a lot of worry that Harry could tell all in a book deal or even follow Meghan’s lead and make a podcast," the source said.

An insider stated, "He’s hinted he has discovered secrets during the hearings, particularly regarding the treatment of him and Meghan, that would shock us all."