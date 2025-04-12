Dua Lipa fuels excitement with new Latin America stops

Pop sensation Dua Lipa is not letting her fans miss out on the fun, prompting the New Rules singer to add more dates to her Latin American leg of the Radical Optimism tour.

Sending her fans into a frenzy by announcing the tour dates earlier this month, the Levitating hitmaker has hit all the right notes this time as well, extending her tour with three more concerts.

"MORE MORE MORE TOUR!!!! Latin America Tour on sale now with added dates for yaaa [row of red heart and fire emojis]," she captioned her Instagram post on Friday, April 11.

Previously, the Breat My Heart singer was scheduled for two shows in Mexico City and one show each in the following cities: Buenos Aires, Santiago, Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Lima and Bogota.

Now, as per the updated schedule, one more show has been added in the Buenos Aires, Santiago, and Mexico City stops to fulfill the high demand.

Lipa, who is rumoured to be engaged with Masters of the Air star Callum Turner, kicked off her Radical Optimism tour on November 5, 2024, in Singapore.

She has completed the Australian leg and is gearing up to begin her European leg before finally wrapping up the tour in December with shows in Latin American cities.