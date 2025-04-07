'A Minecraft Movie' surpasses expectation with record-breaking opening week

'A Minecraft Movie' surpasses expectations with a record-breaking opening week

A Minecraft Movie kicked off its opening week release with a record-shattering figure becoming the biggest domestic debut of the year and the best in history of video game adaptation.

The Warner Bros. and Legendry’s PG fantasy comedy was expected to rake in $70 million to $80 million.

However, the film due to broad appeal on being a family film, it shattered expectations in the US and abroad.

The film broke record of $157 million opening domestically and $144 million overseas for a global start of $301 million.

Before this weekend, Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World held the benchmark for biggest opening of the year with $88 million.

While Universal and Illumination’s 2023 smash The Super Mario Bros. Movie boasted the largest start for a video game adaptation with $146 million.

The movie is directed by Jared Hess. The story revolves around a group of misfits who are pulled through a portal into a cubic world and guided by an expert crafter named Steve (Black).

The film also had advantage of releasing on a perfect time since Warner Bros. was facing setback back-to-back with flops like The Alto Knights and Mickey 17.

David A. Gross, who runs the FranchiseRe movie consulting firm, said, "The domestic box office has been asleep in 2025, and this is an overdue wakeup."

A Minecraft Movie graced the cinemas on April 4, starring Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Jennifer Coolidge and Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers and Sebastian Eugene Hansen.