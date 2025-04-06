Meghan Markle's clever strategy exposed after surprise announcement

Meghan Markle uses clever strategy with surprise announcement about As Ever

Meghan Markle's clever strategy was exposed by an expert after she made a big announcement about As Ever products.

For the unversed, the Duchess of Sussex launched a few products on her lifestyle brand As Ever website on April 2.

On the same date, the former Suits actress revealed that all the products sold out within an hour, saying, "Our shelves may be empty, but my heart is full!"

However, a professor of Marketing & Consumer Research, Pauline Maclaran revealed that Meghan used the scarcity principle to create curiosity about her brand.

In conversation with the Mirror, she said, "Of course, we don't know how many products there were in the first place - we don't know how limited it was."

"But in a way, it seems to me to be quite a good branding strategy because she is working on the scarcity principle. She's whipping up demand through the idea that the products are something to prize and that you have to wait for it - and that she is going to have more supplies very soon," the expert explained.

Meghan's smart move showcased that her products have been "hugely successful" because "everything has sold out within the hour so people who want to get the product will be on tenterhooks following when she is going to announce there's more."

Pauline praised the Duchess of Sussex and believes it is a good start for As Ever.