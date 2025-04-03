Meghan Markle drops major clue about surprise new venture

Meghan Markle has once again captivated fans with a behind-the-scenes glimpse into her latest business endeavour.

Sharing a lively Instagram reel, the Duchess of Sussex excitedly marked the final countdown to the launch of 'As Ever', her new lifestyle brand.

In the video, Meghan appears relaxed and joyful, dressed casually in a white sweatshirt and jeans as she stirs two pots at once, adding a playful dance to the mix.

Another clip shows her meticulously examining product packaging, with her brand's signature item-including raspberry jam, honey, and her herbal teas-displayed around her.

'From start to finish. What an adventure it's been,' she wrote,' adding, 'one more sleep!'

The 'As Ever' collection features a curated selection of treats, aiming to bring a taste of her Montecito lifestyle to consumers.

However, eagle eyed fans believe Meghan might have dropped a subtle clue about her next venture. A decorative planter in the background caught the attention of followers, sparking speculation that she could be expanding into homeware.

One social media user questioned,'Is this a sneak peek of a home decor line?' this latest buzz follows the overwhelming success of 'As Ever's debut, with products selling out within minutes of their release.

As anticipation builds, Meghan's next move remains a mystery-but her devoted supporters are already on high alert for what's to come.



