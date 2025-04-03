Meghan Markle reveals what she needs to survive

Meghan Markle has made a surprising revelation in her latest interview, sharing what brings most joy and fulfillment in life.

The Duchess of Sussex revealed the biggest truth about her life while, explaining why she continues to remain in the public eye despite facing backlash.

Harry's wife admitted she had not been out of a job from age 13 until the moment she joined the royal family.

In her new interview with The New York Times, which took place in the kitchen of her Montecito mansion, Meghan revealed: "I need to work, and I love to work."

The Suits alum admitted the fact that she now has two kids - Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3 - explaining: “This is a way I can connect my home life and my work.”

Meghan and Harry have released multiple Netflix shows since starting their new life in America. Additionally, the Duchess had her own podcast with Spotify, called “Archetypes,” but the $20 million deal fell through in 2023.

Her new podcast with Lemonada Media, titled “Confessions of a Female Founder,” is set to premiere this week.

The mom of two on Wednesday launched her lifestyle brand, which was rebranded from American Riviera Orchard to As Ever. Meghan’s first product drop, which is already sold out, includes her signature raspberry jam, several types of herbal teas, crepe mix, shortbread cookies and more.