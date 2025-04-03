Prince Harry’s leaked ‘angry’ message to charity boss causes new trouble

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle embroiled in charity drama with Sentebale

Prince Harry is reportedly nervous about a leaked message he allegedly sent to Dr Sophie Chandauka, chair of the Sentebale charity, after she refused to defend his wife, Meghan Markle.

The message, described as "angry" and "unpleasant and imperious," was sent after Markle made headlines for appearing to stop Chandauka from standing next to Harry at a charity polo match in April 2024.

"Harry should be nervous about this message coming out, especially when he has been so outspoken about his wife being bullied in the past," a charity insider told Page Six.

Chandauka publicly accused Harry of "harassment and bullying at scale" and confirmed the existence of the message, saying, "This is true. There is a document."

The incident began when Markle appeared at the charity polo match, where she was not scheduled to be on stage when Harry accepted his trophy.

However, she got up at the last minute, causing a awkward moment with Chandauka, who was forced to duck under the trophy.

Chandauka told Sky News' Sunday Morning with Trevor Phillips that Harry asked her to issue a statement of support for Markle after the incident, but she refused.

"I said I wouldn't. Not because I didn't care about the duchess, but because I knew what would happen if I did so, number one. And number two, because we cannot be an extension of the Sussexes."

Harry and Prince Seeiso, co-founders of the Sentebale charity, resigned from the organization last week after Chandauka refused to stand down as chair.

Chandauka has since made a complaint to the UK Charities commission and accused the founders of "misogynoir" — prejudice against black women.