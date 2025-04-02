Prince Harry set to return to UK: New surprising details about security revealed

Prince Harry will receive foolproof security during his visit to the UK

King Charles III's youngest son Prince Harry, who has taken legal action against the Home Office, will reportedly be provided foolproof security during his visit to the UK.

The Duke of Sussex, fifth in line to the British throne, is making headlines for his security in his birth country. According to a new report, details about his protection plan will not be made public for security reasons.

The Court of Appeal has ruled that parts of Harry's challenge over his UK security arrangements will be held in private.

Harry's appeal against the ruling on his level of protection is scheduled for April 8 and 9 in London. The court has ordered that while submissions related to "non-confidential facts" will be heard in open court, discussions of sensitive security matters will be closed to the public and press.

The father-of-two, who has settled in the US after saying goodbye to the UK, took legal action against the Home Office over the February 2020 decision by the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec).

The dispute concerns the level of taxpayer-funded protection he should receive when in the UK.

The court was told the decision was made following a change in Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's father Harry's "status" after he stopped being a "full-time working member of the royal family."

Retired High Court judge Sir Peter Lane rejected the Duke's case in February last year. In an order published on Wednesday, Sir Geoffrey Vos, Lord Justice Bean, and Lord Justice Edis outlined how the hearing will proceed.