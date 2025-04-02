Meghan Markle gives sweet name to dessert inspired by Princess Lilibet

Meghan Markle gave fans a rare glimpse into her Montecito home as she and her mother, Doria Ragland, whipped up a special dessert together.

The Duchess of Sussex,43, shared a heartwarming video of the duo preparing a treat inspired by her three-year-old daughter, Princess Lilibet.

The mother-daughter pair crafted a dessert they lovingly named 'Chantilly lili,' featuring fresh strawberries from Meghan's garden.

The video captured Doria, 68, eagerly tasting the creation while Meghan looked on with anticipation.

Sharing the moment on social media, Meghan wrote, 'Enjoy the recipe of our Chantilly Lili- a delightful dessert named after our darling daughter. So so so good. As special and sweet as she she is.'

While Meghan continues to embrace her culinary passions, her new lifestyle brand, As Ever, is reportedly facing internal struggles.

According to sources, some Netflix staff involved in the brand's launch are growing frustrated. However, Meghan remains dedicated to developing her vision despite the challenges.