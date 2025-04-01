Kourtney Kardashian's son sets record straight on Justin Bieber paternity

Kourtney's son Reign leaves fans in awe with recent update

Kourtney Kardashian’s son, Reign Disick, recently debunked the ongoing rumour that Justin Bieber is his biological father.

During an exclusive conversation with Scooter Jackson on Instagram Live, the 10-year-old opened up about his actual biological dad.

While addressing the ongoing rumour, he said, “"No, he's not. Bro, I swear, Justin Bieber is not my dad. Scotty...Scotty... Scotty is my dad.”

Speaking to the boyfriend of his stepsister Alabama Barker, Reign added, “I don't know how old my mom was, but I think Justin Bieber was 16 when I got born. I don't think my mom would do that.”

Kourtney, 45, and her ex-partner Scott Disick together share three children, Reign, Mason, 15, and Penelope, 12.

The American media personality and the Baby hitmaker were reportedly accused of being in a relationship after The Kardashians star parted ways with Scott in 2015.

However, both celebrities denied the rumours at the time, stating that they were just good friends.

On the contrary, the 31-year-old singer tied knot with beauty mogul Hailey Bieber in 2018 and welcomed their only child, Jack, in August 2024.

For the unversed, the Poosh founder married Travis Barker in 2022 and they have one child, Rocky.