King Charles says no to Queen Camilla, doctors

King Charles has once again demonstrated his determination to fulfill his royal responsibilities despite ongoing health issues, refusing Queen Camilla's suggestion.

Queen Camilla has expressed concerns about his well-being and asked the monarch to slow down.

However, King Charles has returned to work at Windsor Castle on April 1 after visiting hospital last Thursday due to side effects of his cancer treatment.

This marked his first public engagement since experiencing what royal sources described as a "minor bump" in his cancer journey.

Charles recognised leading figures including his friend Alan Titchmarsh, who received a CBE for services to horticulture and charity.

The royal family shared King Charles III's picture with a statement, saying: "A wonderful morning at Windsor Castle as The King presented honours to recognise incredible people at an Investiture."

The Place shared the details of those received the honor from the King.

-- Alan Titchmarsh received a CBE for services to horticulture and to charity.

-- Katarina Johnson-Thompson received a MBE for services to athletics.

-- Professor Sir Wayne McGregor received a Knighthood for services to dance.

-- Marianela Nuñez received an OBE for services to dance.

Congratulations to all those who received honours today!

World heptathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson was made an MBE for services to athletics.