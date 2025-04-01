Jason Momoa describes working on 'Minecraft' as ‘something he never experienced’

Jason Momoa spends a great time with Jack Black, Jennifer Coolidge on set

Jason Momoa has opened about his experience of working in A Minecraft Movie.

The Aquaman actor explained that he had his best time on sets with co-stars Jennifer Coolidge and Jack Black.

Momoa says that he never expected it to be a life-changing experience for him.

"I've never done a comedy. What I felt like every day going to work, excitement, the amount of laughter I had...”

He went on say, "It was just something I've never experienced - where I loved the job and then you love watching the movie. I'm very excited for people to see it.”

The Fast X actor admits that he doesn’t know how the movie will turn out to be, but every day was beautiful.

"I laughed so much and I'm kind of hooked - addicted to comedy”, added Jason.

The 45-year-old also spoke about co-actors during the chat with RTE Entertainment, "I want to be with her and Jack [Black], they're cheating. They've been cheating the whole time."

Directed by Jared Hess, A Minecraft Movie is slated to hit theatres on April 4, 2025.