David Beckham's former assistant reiterates affair allegations

Rebecca Loos, David Beckham's former assistant, is standing by her claims of a four-month-long affair with the soccer star over 20 years ago.

In a new interview with 60 Minutes Australia, Loos maintained that she "stuck to the truth" despite facing intense scrutiny and denial from Beckham.

"I have stuck to the truth. I've never exaggerated. I never lied about a single thing," Loos, now 47, said.

"Why? Because I'm going up against the strongest, most powerful couple in the media who have all the money in the world for the best PR, the best lawyers. And all I had on my side was the truth."

She alleged that Beckham, who was married to Victoria at the time, invited her to a hotel, and she "gave in." However, she soon realized she had been "massively played" after seeing Beckham with another woman at a party.

Loos claimed she spoke out publicly about the alleged affair because she wanted to have control over the narrative.

"I always had the opinion [that] it's better that it comes from me and I have some sort of control."

Beckham has consistently denied Loos' allegations, calling them "ludicrous" in a 2004 statement.

Victoria Beckham also addressed the difficult time in their marriage in the 2023 documentary series Beckham, stating, "It felt like the world was against us... And here's the thing — we were against each other if I'm being completely honest."