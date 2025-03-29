Glen Powell confirms 'The Running Man' remake wrap with emotional post

Glen Powell Drops major hint about upcoming 'The Running Man' remake

Glen Powell drops a major hint about the upcoming remake of The Running Man, providing fans with a significant project update.

The Twisters star, who is currently gearing up for his portrayal of Ben Richards in the adaptation of Stephen King’s 1982 novel, shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the set on his Instagram.

Posing alongside Wright and a giant film slate in the photo, the 36-year-old wrote in the caption, “That’s a picture wrap on The Running Man. All my love and appreciation goes out to our incredible cast and crew who have worked tirelessly on it. Can’t wait for the rest of y’all to see what we’ve been shooting. Much more coming soon!”

To the surprise of fans, Powell's post was warmly received by his Hollywood friends, who eagerly expressed their excitement for the upcoming project.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s The White Lotus star son, Patrick wrote in the comments section, “Congrats.”

The dystopian thriller is slated for release on November 7, 2025, almost four decades after its initial release.

The Running Man remake stars Glen Powell, Katy O'Brian, Daniel Ezra, Karl Glusman, and Josh Brolin, among others.