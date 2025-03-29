Prince William, Kate Middleton take significant decision about family home

Prince William and Kate Middleton made their big move from Kensington Palace to Windsor in 2022, and now the couple is set to take decision once again.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, along with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, currently reside at their Adelaide Cottage, located on the sprawling Windsor Great Park.

Built in 1831, the estate had undergone several renovations to suit the needs of the Wales family. However, the four-bedroom home remains a humble home per royal palace standards.

The couple is now set to renovate the “abandoned” outhouse which was previously “inhabitable”, via The Mirror. William and Kate have plans to create an annexe-style property for extra space.

The plans were in discussion for a long time before finally deciding on what the family would like the end result to be. However, the plans were put on hold given the busy schedules of the future king and queen.

Moreover, Kate cancer diagnosis last year also put the plans on the backburner. Although, now that the Princess of Wales is feelings better, it seems that Wales family is once again revisiting the idea for renovation.

However, no further details of the plans have been disclosed.