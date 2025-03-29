Mariah Carey dazzles in glitters on latest ‘anniversary’

Mariah Carey opted for a dazzling appearance on her 56th birthday.

Celebrating her milestone birthday, the holiday classic All I Want For Christmas is You singer posted a picture of herself on Instagram, slathered in glitter with a glitzy dress.

On Thursday March 27, she marked her milestone birthday, which she has declared to refer to as her anniversary. Carey donned a silver sequined dress, featuring a sheer fabric that revealed her midriff.

In the picture, which captured Carey flashing a bright smile, her blonde locks were styled in waves resting right above her waist.

She kept the accessories minimal, with no necklace or earrings on her birthday but only a ring and two diamond-encrusted bracelets.

"Celebratory moments from 3/27 [clinking glasses and butterfly emoji]," the Obsessed singer captioned the post.

In addition to giving a glimpse of her paillettes-adorned dress, Carey reposted Billy Eichner’s birthday message on her Instagram Stories.

"Happy ‘Anniversary’ @mariahcarey. You are the sweetest legend. Love you a lot! [red heart emoji]," The Loin King voice actor penned for the singer accompanied with a video.

The brief clips show the Fantasy singer and the comedian and actor walking hand in hand with Eichner, 46, dressed in an elf’s costume.