Meghan Markle is 'clearly using her children's images' for 'publicity': Expert

Meghan Markle recently launched her Netflix show 'With Love, Meghan' and lifestyle brand 'As Ever'

As Meghan Markle launches the new phase of her business ventures, including her Netflix show With Love, Meghan and her lifestyle brand As Ever, she’s sharing more glimpses of her children than ever.

Just hours before launching her As Ever online shop for fashion and beauty on Monday, March 24, the Duchess of Sussex shared a rare photo of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams believes the move was strategic.

Speaking to GB News, he claimed Meghan is “quite clearly using her children’s images” to drum up attention at a “pivotal” time.

As her and Prince Harry’s Netflix deal is “almost certainly going to be renewed,” Fitzwilliams suggested that Archie and Lilibet reel in “extra interest.”

“They are appearing more often, and it is around the time they need to get more publicity,” he noted, further declaring that their mother “has the right to do what she likes.”

The image, posted to As Ever’s Instagram, shows Meghan carrying Lilibet, 2, with her arm around Archie, 5, as he hugs her. Their faces are mostly hidden, but Lilibet’s red hair is visible.

Meghan captioned it, “Every day is a love story,” with a dove emoji.

A few days prior to that, she shared a picture of fun family strawberry-picking, featuring Archie and Lilibet’s little hands and feet.

And it didn't end there. The proud mom also shared a video from their family day out to her Stories this week. In the clip, recorded by Prince Harry, the kids' American accents as they expressed their excitement could be clearly heard.

While Meghan and Harry have long pushed for their children’s privacy, Fitzwilliams suggests they’re now leaning into their public influence — and using it to their advantage.

“The whole thing shows that she is a force to be reckoned with and she knows that if the children appear there will be even more interest," he said.