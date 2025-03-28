Fans show support for Holly Willoughby as she says goodbye to 'Dancing on Ice'

Fans and celebrity friends were quick to respond with words of appreciation

Holly Willoughby has received an outpouring of support after sharing her thoughts on Dancing on Ice coming to an end.

The TV presenter, who co-hosted the latest series alongside Stephen Mulhern, called it an absolute privilege to be part of the ITV skating competition and admitted she will miss it hugely.

On Thursday Holly took to social media to share a heartfelt post reminiscing about her journey on the show.

However, she noticeably omitted any mention of her former co-host, Phillip Schofield, in both her statement and series of images she posted from over the years.

Holly wrote, 'A huge thank you to @itv, the brilliant team, crew, celebrities and everyone, who has been part of our Dancing on Ice family over the last 19 years.'

Her message followed ITV'S announcement that the show is being 'rested with no current plans for another series.

Fans and celebrity friends were quick to respond with words of appreciation. Singer Nicole Appleton of All Saints wrote, 'Loved watching! And you were just beautiful!.

Meanwhile, presenter Kate Thornton described Holly's farewell as a loveLy 'sign off'. The 2025 edition of Dancing on Ice crowned Coronation Street star Sam Aston and professional skater Molly Lanaghan as champions.