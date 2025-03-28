Meghan Markle shows manufacturing process of iconic 'As Ever' product

Meghan's jam is already a hit among her celeb friends, including Mindy Kaling and Abigail Spencer

Meghan Markle is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at her latest venture.

The Duchess of Sussex’s lifestyle brand, As Ever, shared a new Instagram reel on Thursday, March 27, revealing how its raspberry jam is made. The clip offered an overview of the entire process, starting from handpicked raspberries to the final, elegantly packaged jars.

“Here we go!” the caption simply read.

The raspberry jam is just the beginning for As Ever. The brand is set to launch a full lineup of artisanal products in spring 2025, including wildflower honey, tea blends, shortbread cookies, and crepe mix, according to its website.

Meghan first teased the jam when the company was still called American Riviera Orchard, gifting 50 numbered jars to friends like Kris Jenner, Mindy Kaling, and Chrissy Teigen.

Kaling, who received jar number 19, joked about the possible ranking system on With Love, Meghan. “As a very hierarchical person, I was like, who are these people?” she said.

Meghan laughed off the speculation, saying, “People started to take it very personally.”

More recently, actress Abigail Spencer shared a glimpse of the updated packaging, captioning her Instagram reel, “Start spread-ing the news.”

The brand’s new name, "As Ever," reflects Meghan’s love for “food, gardening, entertaining, and finding joy in the everyday,” she previously explained.