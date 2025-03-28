Benny Blanco recreates iconic Selena Gomez makeup video

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco revisit their viral makeup video

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco got a chance to showcase their makeup skills during their latest interview.

During their appearance at the Drew Barrymore Show on Thursday, March 27th, the host asked the couple to do her makeup, using Gomez’s beauty line.

Barrymore said, “I came out here with no makeup, I have everything here. You can do some blush and some contour or highlighter!”

The Only Murders In The Building star suggested they do complexion products because she did “not want to have [Blanco] try mascara” due to his notoriously bad makeup skills.

Gomez and Blanco took each side of Barrymore’s face and got down to business.

The music producer appeared puzzled as he admitted that the “hardest part” was figuring out what each product does.

While the Rare hitmaker applied everything perfectly, Blanco drew dark contour lines on Barrymore’s cheek and forehead.

“Just stay still. Can I touch your face? Are you supposed to do it with your finger? Should I dip it in water?,” Blanco asked.

The audience’s laughter rose looking at Blanco, to which he jokingly responded, “Why is everyone laughing? I think I’m doing a great job! I don’t know what you think is so funny.”

“I think mine’s pretty good,” he said as he admired his work from a distance.

This comes the couple’s video went viral in which Blanco tried doing his fiance’s makeup. In the video, Gomez shared her hilarious reaction to Blanco’s strange techniques.