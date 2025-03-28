Jennifer Lopez reunites with Edward James Olmos for Netflix rom-com

Jennifer Lopez and Edward James Olmos are reuniting on screen nearly three decades after their iconic roles in the 1997 biopic Selena.

Lopez, 55, announced on Instagram that Olmos, 78, is joining her in the upcoming Netflix rom-com Office Romance.

Lopez shared a heartfelt post, writing, "From Selena to now, this journey has come full circle…SWIPE to see the big news. We’re thrilled to welcome the incredible Edward James Olmos to Office Romance!"

The post included a carousel of photos showcasing Lopez and Olmos embracing, both from Selena and Office Romance.

Lopez's breakout role as Selena Quintanilla-Pérez in the 1997 biopic marked a pivotal moment in her career.

In a 2022 Instagram post celebrating the film's 25th anniversary, Lopez reflected on the significance of the role. "What a very special day," she wrote. "Today we celebrate and honor Selena's legacy and music."

The Atlas star continued, "This movie means so much to me … Selena and her family mean so much to me, and I was so lucky to be chosen to play her. I'll never forget this time in my life and it's an honor as an artist to have been part of the magic that is this movie."

In Office Romance, Lopez will star alongside Brett Goldstein, with whom she will play a driven executive and her charismatic colleague, respectively. The film, which does not yet have an official release date, will be produced by Lopez and her longtime manager Benny Medina.