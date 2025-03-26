Zayn Malik thanks fans for ‘incredible’ show after 'Night Changes' act

Zayn Malik resumes tour on March 25, the date which markd his exit from One Direction a decade ago

Zayn Malik expressed deep gratitude to fans as he resumed the Stairway to the Sky tour with first show in Mexico.

After sharing an unforgettable and emotional Night Changes moment with his admirers during his concert at the Palacio de los Deportes on March 25, the former One Direction singer took to his Instagram Stories to offer a heartfelt thank you.

"Mexico!!!!!!!! F**K YYEEEAAAH [three mexican flag emoji]," he exclaimed in the caption of a video. "Thank you for an incredible night 1 [red heart emoji]."

The short clip captured from behind the Dusk till Down hitmaker shows him sending flying kisses to his adoring fans in the arena, packed to the brim, with the crowd lighting up the dark space with flashes.

Zquad was going wild as Zayn, 32, seemingly blew a new life with his return to the stage for an extended tour dedicated to his North American fans.

Concertgoers took to social media to praise the Steal My Girl singer, claiming he made every penny of their ticket worth it after delivering a mesmerising performance of a One Direction hit.

Exactly a decade after his surprising exit from the globally acclaimed boy band, Zayn marked his 10th departure anniversary with a rendition of Night Changes at the sold-out arena, shocking fans.

Shortly after, he started serenading the beloved track fans synchronised to Zayn’s voice, reminiscing the good old 1D days.

For the unversed, on March 25, 2015, the 32-year-old announced he is leaving the popular group, leaving behind four members, namely Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne, who passed away tragically on October 16 at the young age of 31.