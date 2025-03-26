Asif backs Nawaz's role in resolving Balochistan issue

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif (left) and Defence Minister Khawaja Asif. — PML-N/APP/File

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Wednesday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif could play a role in addressing the Balochistan issue after Eid ul Fitr.

Speaking on Geo News programme 'Capital Talk', Asif said, “Nawaz has shown willingness to engage on this matter. However, he is currently following medical advice to rest and may take an active role after Eid.”

His statement follows shutter-down strikes in various cities of Balochistan and protest in Karachi over the recent arrests of BYC leadership and a crackdown on its sit-in in Quetta.

BYC chief organiser Dr Mahrang Baloch and 16 other activists were arrested from their protest camp at Quetta’s Sariab Road on Saturday, a day after they claimed that three protesters died due to police action.

Mahrang among 150 individuals, including prominent leaders from the BYC, are facing charges encompassing various serious offences such as terrorism, incitement to rebellion, and murder.

A first information report (FIR), lodged at the Saryab Police Station on Saturday, include violations of Sections 7 and 11W of the Anti-Terrorism Act, as well as 16 sections of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Speaking during today's programme, the defence minister said that any decision regarding Balochistan must be made with the consultation of traditional Baloch leadership. He stressed that globally, conflicts are resolved through dialogue, and a similar approach should be adopted for Balochistan.

Responding to a question about police treatment of protesters in Karachi, he admitted that arrests must be made according to the law, and all matters should be settled through negotiations.

Asif pointed out that grievances in Balochistan date back to 50 years and require meaningful engagement.

The defence minister added that Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti should spearhead the negotiation process, while former Balochistan chief minister Dr Abdul Malik Baloch could play a crucial role in facilitating dialogue.

'Afghanistan'

When questioned about Afghanistan, Asif expressed concern over the deteriorating situation since his visit to Kabul nearly two years ago. He stressed that Pakistan and Afghanistan should take extraordinary measures to improve bilateral relations.

“I visited Kabul about one and a half years ago, and the discussions took place in a positive environment. However, since then, the situation has only worsened, which is unfortunate,” Asif stated. He reiterated Pakistan’s desire to maintain stable and friendly ties with Afghanistan without any rifts.

Commenting on security concerns, Asif noted that recent terrorist incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had links to Afghanistan. “Many terrorists have been eliminated, and a significant number of them were Afghan nationals,” he claimed.

He also pointed out that a large segment of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is currently based in Afghanistan.

The defence minister stressed that both governments must take decisive and exceptional actions to address these security challenges and prevent further deterioration of relations.

Journalists' arrest

In response to a question regarding the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) action against journalists, Asif noted that there is a toxic environment in the country, and social media has played a major role in fueling it.

He emphasised that political criticism should be based on ideological differences rather than personal attacks.

Expressing concern over online harassment, the minister condemned the practice of targeting opponents’ families. “It is inappropriate to drag mothers and sisters into political rivalries on social media,” he said.

Regarding the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca), the minister stated that while the law exists, the government must be mindful of its implications and ensure that it is not misused for political purposes.