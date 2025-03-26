Royal family releases first statement after Harry's decision

King Charles III's office has issued an important statement after Prince Harry's big decision about his charity role.

The royal family's official social media account released King Charles and Queen Camilla's new photos with a statement about the Queen's key initiative.

The Palace wrote: “Making life better is the ultimate aim of my Reading Room. We believe that books make for a happier, healthier and more connected society.”

The statement continued: "Last night, The Queen, joined by The King and The Duchess of Gloucester, hosted authors and members of the literary community to celebrate the launch of The Queen’s Reading Room Medal, designed to recognise individuals who are championing books and storytelling in their local communities."

It added: "TheQueensReadingRoom works to celebrate and promote the power and benefits of reading and is on a mission to help more people find and connect with books which enrich their lives."

With his presence at the event, King Charles honoured Queen Camilla, who emphasises the transformative power of literature.

The King appeared in good spirits as he supported the Queen's literary initiative at a special reception held at Clarence House.