Jennifer Lopez finally bids goodbye to ex Ben Affleck after divorce

Bennifer 2.0 saga reaches its end after Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has finally said goodbye to her ex-husband Ben Affleck to begin a new journey.

Despite herself filing for divorce from the Batman star August 20, 2024, the On the Floor hitmaker had a difficult time letting go of the Argo alum.

The recent case of salt added to injury turned out to be when the Good Will Hunting star and his ex Jennifer Garner’s lovey-dovey pictures went viral fueling reunion rumours.

However, now finally it seems that the Unstoppable actress is not holding on to the remnants of her broken relationship.

As reported by People, the Marry Me star has bought $18 million worth new home near Los Angeles and is moving on from her marital home.

The outlet had revealed that the 46-year-old had quietly started looking for a new home in April 2024, around the same time as the time of separation filed by the duo in the court documents.

For the unversed, currently the Let’s Get Loud crooner is busy with her new flick Kiss of The Spider Woman set to release in fall 2025.

On the other hand, Jennifer Garner is allegedly happy and content with her boyfriend John Miller.