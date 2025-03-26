Daisy Edgar-Jones breaks silence on ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ backlash

Daisy Edgar-Jones reacts to ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ negative criticism

Daisy Edgar-Jones opened up about her reaction to the harsh reviews her film, Where the Crawdads Sing receives.

In her latest interview, The Normal People actress admitted that she is well aware of the fact the mystery drama movie did not received largely positive reviews, "it’s been the thing that most people come up to say they loved."

"For some people, it’s their favourite film. How amazing is that? And I had the best time, and I think it’s a great film," said the On Swift Horses star, told Elle.

"Art is so subjective, and you can’t control how people respond. You can only do something with goodwill and to learn something from it yourself, I suppose," she added.

The 26-year-old artist, continued, "And then how people respond is because of their context and what they need."

Where the Crawdads Sing is based on the 2018 bestselling novel of the same name by Delia Owens.

The story follows Kya (Edgar-Jones), who grew up in the marsh on the outskirts of Barkley Cove, North Carolina in the 1950s and '60s and stands trial for the murder of the town's golden boy.

The cast also included Taylor John Smith, Harris Dickinson, Michael Hyatt, Sterling Macer Jr., Jojo Regina, Garret Dillahunt, Ahna O'Reilly and David Strathairn.