Selena Gomez springs surprise with 'That's When I'll Care' as cherry on top

Selena Gomez once again showers fiancé Benny Blanco with love

Selena Gomez is once again showering her fiancé Benny Blanco with love as she announces the release of another one of her much-awaited singles.

On Tuesday, March 25, the multi-hyphenate star took to Instagram to make an unexpected announcement that her song That’s When I’ll Care, featuring a special version by Seven Heavens, is now available for digital download exclusively in her online store.

Posting a cosy photo with the love of her life, Benny Blanco, who wrapped his hands around her as she gazed lovingly at him, the Love On hitmaker wrote in the caption, “One thing I can’t live without @itsbennyblanco That’s When I’ll Care (Seven Heavens Version) is available now on my store for digital download.”

Fans couldn’t stop swooning over her latest drop as they rushed to the comments section to share their heartwarming reactions.

One fan commented, “Makes us all so happy for you, you deserve this!”

Another chimed in, adding, “I love you and everything about this era.”

Meanwhile, a third enthused, “SEVEN HEAVENS,” adding several red heart emojis.

Following her recent single Talk, part of her upcoming 2025 album I Said I Love You First, Gomez has unveiled another highly anticipated release.