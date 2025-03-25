Princess Eugenie marks major milestone shortly after celebrating her birthday

Princess Eugenie's charity has raised its voice against modern slavery, marking a significant milestone in the fight for human rights.

The Anti-Slavery Collective- founded by Princess Eugenie and her close friend Julia de Boinville in 2017- acknowledged the eighth anniversary of the UK's Modern Slavery Act, which became law on March 26, 2015.

In a message shared on Instagram, the organisation highlighted its ongoing mission to combat slavery worldwide.

It comes after Princess Eugenie celebrated her 35th birthday and her mother, Sarah Ferguson, took a different approach to mark the day.

The Duchess of York, 65, refrained from posting a direct birthday tribute to her youngest daughter.

Instead, she shared a throwback collection of family photos on her social media hours after promoting a profile article about her eldest daughter, Princess Beatrice.

Earlier in the day, Eugenie treated fans with a heartwarming photo of herself enjoying a casual outdoor lunch with her two young sons.