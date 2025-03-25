Meghan Markle, Prince Harry branded 'Vanity Fair' cover racist in shocking new revelations

Fresh claims about Meghan Markle's alleged behaviour have resurfaced, shedding light on a tense episode during her early days of dating Prince Harry.

According to royal author Valentine Low, Meghan was left deeply unhappy after her 2017 Vanity Fair cover was published-at a time when she was still starring in Suits and before her royal marriage.

The feature, covered in a glamorous cover shot had an attention grabbing headline, 'She's Just Wild About Harry,' got the approval form the Kensington Palace at the time of publication.

However, behind the close doors, the reaction of Meghan was reportedly furious, believing the story was overly centered on Harry rather her accomplishments.

In his book 'Courtiers', Low further claims that Meghan and Harry raised concerns about the magazine's headline as' racially insensitive'.

The couple connected the dots to the song, 'I 'm Just Wild About Harry', had been performed by Judy Garland and Mickey Rooney as a blackface number in the 1939 film 'Babes in Arms.'

This revelation comes months after Vanity Fair published another hard-hitting piece examining the Sussexes' post-royal in Montecito.