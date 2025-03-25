Holly Willoughby rushes to Cheryl's side after harassment incident: 'extra-bodyguards'

Holly Willoughby last year was the a target of a horrifying plot by Gavin Plumb

Cheryl has been left shaken after her stalker, Daniel Bannister, was sentenced to 16 weeks in jail for repeatedly harassing her and violating a restraining order.

The 50-year-old stalker showed up at Cheryl's Buckinghamshire fears for her safety and that of her seven-year-old son, Bear-whom he shares with her late ex-boyfriend, Liam Payne.

Offering support during this difficult time is TV presenter Holly Willoughby who reached out to Cheryl after hearing about the ordeal.

A source close to Cheryl revealed, 'Holly reached out to Cheryl! She has been offering her support even it is a late night call.' Cheryl really appreciated Holly's Kindness,' reported Closer.

Holly's concern comes from personal experience. Just last year, she was the a target of a horrifying plot by Gavin Plumb, a security guard who wa slater convicted of planning to kidnap and murder her.

The insider revealed, ' She also gave Cheryl some strategies, like deploying personal and home security, round the clock bodyguards.'

Although Plumb is now serving a life sentence, Holly's terrifying experience will soon resurface with an upcoming Channel 5 documentary revisiting the ordeal.

Speaking to The Sun, a source revealed Holly's disappointment over Channel 5's decision to dramatise the ordeal without her consent.

'Producers are ploughing ahead in making it regardless, however Holly is not involved.'

The source further added, 'They suggested program could evoke horrendous memories.'