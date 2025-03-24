Meghan Markle accused of trying to be 'relatable' like Gwyneth Paltrow

Meghan Markle is called out for 'faking' her relatable moments

Meghan Markle is showing that she can be just as relatable as Gwyneth Paltrow — or she’s trying her best anyway, per some fans.

On March 23, the Duchess of Sussex, 43, shared clips of a cosy Sunday morning with her friend Kelly McKee Zajfen.

In the video, Kelly prepared a yogurt-topped banana split while Meghan stood behind the camera, praising the snack. "When one of your besties reinvents a banana split for breakfast," she captioned the post.

However, the timing of Meghan’s post raised eyebrows, as it came shortly after Paltrow, 51, shared her own breakfast moment — cooking in her pajamas with minimal effort and no glam.

Fans immediately compared the two, noting the Iron Man star’s laid-back approach versus Meghan’s polished look in With Love, Meghan, her Netflix series filmed in a rented farmhouse, not her and Prince Harry's real kitchen.

One fan praised Paltrow’s authenticity, commenting, “No fake house, fake kitchen, fake hair extensions, fake friends… just your beautiful true self.”

Others questioned the former Suits star’s video.

“Omg! Meghan & Kelly try to throw shade back at Gwyneth Paltrow! This is a game they are going to lose," one X user wrote. Another asked, “Why is Meghan in PJs and the friend fully dressed? Why are they prepping a single banana for two people and standing to eat it?”