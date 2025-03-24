Amanda Seyfried shares how she prepared for ‘Long Bright River’ role

Amanda Seyfried has recently shared interesting aspect of her role preparation for Long Bright River series.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the Dear John actress talked about her transformation for her role in eight-part drama, produced by Sony Pictures Television.

“I wanted to play somebody that scared me,” said the 39-year-old.

Amanda revealed she always wanted to play a cop because “I didn’t believe that I could kind of hold that kind of authority, but then you put on the uniform”.

“I mean, real cops must feel this way and all of a sudden, you have this edge, you have this shield, for better or for worse,” explained the Seven Veils actress.

Amanda told the outlet, “We have a crazy relationship with cops in general, at this point in the world. I felt like it was the best time to play somebody who really does their job with dignity and respect for civilians.”

Elaborating on why she chose this role, the Mamma Mia! actress stated, “Life is dark and hard and scary. I love comedy, I really do.”

“But also, I just love breeding a kind of awareness, compassion in other people by playing these roles,” she continued.

Amanda added, “I don’t fear going to the dark places, for the sake of telling a real story, because life is dark. And by looking at the dark we also can appreciate the light.